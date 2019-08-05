|
Elizabeth Marguerite Skeels
Fremont - Elizabeth Marguerite Skeels, 88, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Rutherford House in Fremont, Ohio.
Mrs. Skeels was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 6, 1931 to the late Ramon and Mary (Moritz) Milburn. She graduated from high school in Virginia in 1947 and then attended Business College for two years.
On August 16, 1951, she married the love of her life, Donald L. Skeels in Richmond, Virginia. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1993.
Mrs. Skeels was a secretary for Clyde Schools before becoming the Business Supervisor at the former Fremont Memorial Hospital.
Marguerite was a member of the Clyde Christian Church where she volunteered for many years. She also volunteered at the Clyde Senior Center, Flat Rock Children's Home and Sandusky County Hospice. She was a life member of the Clyde VFW Auxiliary Post 3343. She was a life long Democrat and served for 20 years as a Sandusky County Precinct worker. Marguerite was presented The Key to the City of Clyde in 2017 for her 20 years of dedicated service to The Clyde Landscape Committee.
Marguerite and her husband were "snowbirds" and spent many winters in Florida until he passed in 1993. Marguerite loved playing and watching tennis and played well into her 70's. She was a doting mother and grandmother and was always there when needed. She also enjoyed playing shuffleboard, croquet and was always ready for BINGO! Marguerite was skilled at knitting and crochet and has made many beautiful pieces over the years.
Marguerite and Donald had six children; Mary Patricia "Trish" Howell of Alamo, Texas; Elizabeth "Becky" (Tim) Thompson of Oak Harbor; Catherine "Cathy" (Earl) Kashmer of Clyde; Donald (Cindy Martin) Skeels of Helena, who lost his battle with cancer on Saturday July 27, 2019; Ramon J. (Amy) Skeels of Prescott, Arizona and Eugenia "Gena" Fouke of Perrysburg. She was a loving grandmother and is survived by fourteen grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren along with her brother Harry Milburn who resides in Delaware.
Mrs. Skeels was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son Donald Jr and her siblings Ramon Milburn Jr, William Milburn and sister Patricia Campos.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Clyde Christian Church with Pastor Candace Seaman officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery in Clyde.
As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Clyde Landscape Committee.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 5, 2019