|
|
Elizabeth Marguerite Skeels
Fremont - Elizabeth Marguerite Skeels, 88, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Rutherford House in Fremont, Ohio.
Mrs. Skeels was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 6, 1931 to the late Ramon and Mary (Moritz) Milburn. She graduated from high school in Virginia in 1947 and then attended Business College for two years.
On August 16, 1951, she married the love of her life, Donald L. Skeels in Richmond, Virginia. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1993.
Marguerite and Donald had six children; Mary Patricia "Trish" Howell of Alamo, Texas; Elizabeth "Becky" (Tim) Thompson of Oak Harbor; Catherine "Cathy" (Earl) Kashmer of Clyde; Donald (Cindy Martin) Skeels of Helena, who lost his battle with cancer on Saturday July 27, 2019; Ramon J. (Amy) Skeels of Prescott, Arizona and Eugenia "Gena" Fouke of Perrysburg. She was a loving grandmother and is survived by fourteen grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren along with her brother Harry Milburn who resides in Delaware.
Mrs. Skeels was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son Donald Jr and her siblings Ramon Milburn Jr, William Milburn and sister Patricia Campos.
A celebration of life will be held at The Clyde Christian Church, 206 S Main Street in Clyde on September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am with Pastor Candace Seaman officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30-10:30. Interment will be at McPherson Cemetery with a luncheon following at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Clyde Landscape Committee.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 12, 2019