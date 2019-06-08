|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" O. Casselman, 103, of Tiffin, passed away at 1:56 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2019 at Elmwood in Fremont.
Betty was born on July 10, 1915 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Charles Henry and Agnes Elizabeth (Hoag) Oldershaw. She married Francis A. Casselman in Harrington Park, New Jersey, on July 20, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Betty is survived by a son, Abbott (Mary) Casselman, Fremont, two daughters, Dr. Susan Casselman, Toledo, and Nancy (David) Goodman, of Tiffin, four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bill) Riggs of Tiffin, Melissa (Brad) Jett of Tiffin, Brian (Mindy) Casselman of Texas, Kevin (Susan) Casselman of Findlay, eight great-grandchildren, Brianna, Wesley, Alicia, Luke and P.J. Casselman, Copper and Autumn Jett and Benjamin Riggs.
Betty was a WWII veteran serving in the Marine Corps for 2 1/2 years. She attended Ann-Reno Teachers Training School in New York City and was a graduate of Heidelberg College. Betty retired from Old Fort School where she taught kindergarten and first grade. She was the first full time kindergarten teacher there and volunteered for many local activities. Betty was an avid bridge and scrabble player and loved watching and feeding the birds.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Maryl Oldershaw and a great-granddaughter, Corrine Grace Riggs.
The family would like to give Elmwood of Fremont a special thank you for the loving and compassionate care given to Betty.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Fremont with Pastor Matthew Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow the services on Tuesday, at Pleasant Union cemetery in Old Fort.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Fort Elementary School Library or to the . On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The News-Messenger on June 8, 2019