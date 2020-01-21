|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Sue Walter
FREMONT - Elizabeth "Betsy" Sue Walter, 78, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital. She was born March 4, 1941 in Fremont, the daughter of Stephen and Bonnie (Wetzel) Mezinger. She was a 1959 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Betsy married Mark M. Walter on March 14, 1959 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Fremont and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2012. She was a homemaker and was a manager at the Fremont Elks Lodge.
Betsy was a member of the Fremont Emblem Club for over forty-five years where she served several times as President of the Fremont Chapter, State President from 1996-1997 and Supreme Marshal for the Supreme Emblem Club from 2003-2004. She also loved spending time with her family.
Betsy is survived by her daughters, Kim (Bruce) Townsley and Holli (Steve) Townsley both of Clyde, OH; siblings, Faye (Ken) Maag, Fremont, OH and Joe (Sandi) Mezinger, Lima, OH; grandchildren, Quinten Kayne (Brittnay Barnes) Karr, Tyler Karr, J.J. Wise and Tyler Wise; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark M. Walter; brothers, Steven and Danny Mezinger.
Visitation: Friday, January 24, 2020, from 3:00 - 8:00 pm with an Emblem Service at 7:30 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Memorials: Fremont Emblem Club
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020