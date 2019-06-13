|
|
Elva Mendoza
Clyde - Elva Mendoza, age 91 of Clyde, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 after a long illness. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Elva was born to the late Carlos Salazar Silva and Julia Salazar (Garza) in McAllen, TX on February 5, 1928. She married Carlos Mendoza, Sr. on May 28, 1944 and he precedes her in death. They were married for 53 years.
Elva was blessed with a large family of 10 children and 2 that had passed at the time of birth. She enjoyed being a homemaker and being a member of the Assemblies of God Church in Fremont, OH. She loved to sing in the church choir as well as creating lifelong friendships throughout her membership. She also loved to share her love of cooking with her grandchildren who take great pride in preserving her traditional Mexican dishes.
Elva leaves behind her living sister, Lea Ruth Gonzalez of Green Springs; 10 children: Delfina (Gary Gorbet) Mendoza of Houston, TX, Carlos (Diane Humphrey) Mendoza, Jr. of Clyde, Jorge (Beverly) Mendoza of Clyde, Orfalinda (Mike) Garcia of Fort Worth, TX, Humberto "Tico" (Deb) Mendoza of Clyde, Samuel (Sharon) Mendoza of Green Springs, Elizabeth Mendoza of Clyde, Patricia (Scott Leiter) Withem of Clyde, Lydia (Steve) Laurer of Fremont, and Arlene (Glenn) Bliss of Fremont; 22 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
Elva is preceded in death by her siblings: Guadalupe Salazar, Jesus Maria Salazar, Jose Leonel Salazar, Gamaliel Salazar, and Eliazar Salazar.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, OH 43410. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Elva's honor to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or to Harvest Baptist Temple, 1022 S Main St, Clyde, OH 43410.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 13, 2019