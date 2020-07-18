Emmalyn "Emy" Gallatin
Fremont - Emmalyn "Emy" Gallatin, 87 of Fremont OH passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. She has reunited with Lester, her husband of 67 years, who preceded her in death in September 2019.
Emy was born in Fostoria OH on February 26, 1933 to Thomas and Freda (Lehmann) Dillon. She spent her entire childhood there and graduated from Fostoria High School in 1951, where she was a leader in academics. She married Lester on February 23, 1952 in Fremont. She was a proud and fiercely protective mother to her three sons. They always knew she was there for them. She was a believer in a strong family. You could count on her to plan and organize family events. Emy had a strong background in financial bookkeeping and used this skill in various professional positions after her sons began school. She stressed the importance of education and volunteered as a tutor to elementary age children. She was a caring person who was more interested in helping others than herself and practiced this care through volunteer work at various agencies including the Liberty Center in Fremont. She also made numerous donations to Christian-based charities. Her love of history drove her to volunteer at the Hayes Presidential Center, to become a long-time member of the Ohio Historical Society, and to include historical points of interest in her travels. Her love for travel resulted in planning of annual family vacations and traveling throughout the United States and portions of Europe with family and friends. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren including many vacations and numerous trips to Camp Luther. Her faith was strong; she most recently attended Old Fort Church and maintained a strong tie with Faith Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Emy was preceded in death by her husband Lester, her sister Walta Lou of Findlay, and her parents. She is survived by her three sons Rex (Connie), Jeff (Kathy) and Brett (late Carolyn), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing and wait times may occur outside.
A private service will be held for the family at the conclusion of visitation. The public is invited to a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Marc Quinter will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Fort United Methodist Church 8245 N. Main Street, Old Fort, Ohio, 44861 or Faith Lutheran Church, 1187 CR 128, Fremont, Ohio, 43420.
