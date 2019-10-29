|
|
Emmet F Uselton, of Fremont Ohio passed away at the age of 91 on October 11th at 10:22am. He passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. Emmet retired from Ormet as a welder. His passion was making stained glass. He was known as The Glass Man. He took first place on more then one of his pieces. Emmet was preceded in death by Helen Marie(mother), Milton Carl Uselton(father), Marie(sister), Peggy(sister), Clyde(brother), Elenor(sister). He was also preceded in death by three children, Nance Feller, Fred Uselton, Linda Wilbur and one grandchild Chad Ovall. Surviving children are Karen (Greg) Ovall, Milton (Jackie) Uselton, and Jack (Trina) Uselton. Along with a multitude of Grandkids, great grandkids, and great great grandkids. Services will be held at Saint Johns cemetery on November 16th at noon. The address for the cemetery is 3301 Saint Johns Rd, Collier, WV 26035
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019