Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Eric L. Edwards Jr.


1984 - 2019
Eric L. Edwards Jr. Obituary
Eric "E-Dub" L. Edwards, Jr.

FREMONT - Eric "E-Dub" L. Edwards, Jr., 34, of Fremont, OH died unexpectedly, July 5, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1984 in Fremont, the son of Eric L. Edwards, Sr., and Christa (Clemmons) Edwards. He was a 2002 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Eric was currently working at Style Crest in Fremont for the past three years. He was a Sports Fanatic, especially the LA Rams and LA Lakers. Eric was an assistant coach for kids' basketball and football. He enjoyed playing football, wrestling and track. He loved computers, graphic work, video games and music. Eric was a lady's man and he was a hard worker. He enjoyed people, fitted hats, watches and cars.

Eric is survived by his father; Eric L. Edwards, Sr. (Tina Scott), Fremont, OH; mother, Christa Edwards (Pete Owens), Buffalo, NY; siblings, Cire Edwards, Jordan Edwards (Denyce Paule), Deja Rogers, and Gauge Fergerson, all of Fremont, OH; Dri Aryanna Martin of Michigan; step siblings, Billy Wolverton, Cord and Jay Griffin, Destinae Scott, all of Fremont, OH; grandmothers, Betty Edwards, Findlay, OH and Evelyn Clemmons, Dallas, TX; aunts, Christina Belser, Michelle Kiner, Carolyn Kiner, Parshalle Byrd, Tonya Turner and Heather Beachum; uncles, Cardell Beachum, Demetrius Edwards and Stephen Kiner.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Maximillion English and aunt, Alea Jones.

Special "Thanks" to our cousin, Christopher Jones.

Visitation: Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a celebration of life service following at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials: To the family c/o Jordan Edwards; 567-201-0936; [email protected]

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 11, 2019
