Ernest W. Hetrick, M.D.
MARION - Ernest W. Hetrick, M.D., age 79, of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Marion General Hospital with his wife, Barbara, at his side, from complications of pulmonary blood clots, not COVID-19 virus.
On June 25, 1941, Ernie was born in Fremont, Ohio, the second son of the late Albert D. and Cleone B. Hetrick.
Ernie graduated from Fremont Ross High School, Class of 1959. He graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, Class of 1963. He furthered his medical education at the University of Cincinnati Medical School, Class of 1967. His Residency in Radiology was with renowned Professor Dr. Benjamin Felson. Ernie, then, served his country in the U.S. Navy at Chelsea Naval Hospital, Boston, MA.
Ernie met Barb on her first day of college at Miami University. Married on June 20, 1964, they enjoyed 56 years together.
Ernie was a fine and well respected Radiologist at Marion General Hospital for 24 years; Morrow County Hospital for 10 years; and with Aris Teleradiology for 3 years.
Providing state of the art advances in radiology to his town of Marion was his life long goal. He succeeded in securing Ultrasound, CAT Scanning, and MRI equipment for his community.
Community service was important to Ernie; he worked with HAND, the Home and Neighborhood Development organization which was his favorite. In addition to homes, they renovated the Harding Hotel for Senior Citizen apartments.
Ernie will be dearly missed by his wife, Barbara Calhoun Hetrick of Marion; daughter, Jennifer (Clint Koenig M.D.) Hetrick M.D., of Worthington, OH; son, Ernest W. (Julia Plotnik) Hetrick Jr., of Wasilla, AK; son, William D. (Belinda) Hetrick, of Goode VA.; beloved grandchildren: Isadora Marie, Weston Douglas, and Wilson Davis Hetrick; Zia Angelina and Duncan George Hetrick; Eliana Michaela and Alexandra Grace Koenig; Ernie is also survived by his sisters, Sandra (Maury) Gnepper; Penny (Don) Fausey; and Patricia (Jerry Semer) Hetrick; sisters-in-law: Jane Hetrick and Carol Calhoun; and many nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his older brother, Albert D. Hetrick, Jr., and brothers-in-law David and William Calhoun.
Services honoring Ernie's life will not be held at this time because of COVID-19 Virus. Burial in Fremont will be later.
On behalf of his whole family, the Hetrick's would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Marion General Hospital, floor 2-south staff, and Ohio Health Hospice, Marion for his excellent care.
