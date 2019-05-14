|
|
Esther Hansen Beck
SEGUIN - Together with her family at her home in Seguin, Texas, Esther Hansen Beck completed the first steps in her journey of new life, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Esther was born on August 25, 1937, in Danbury Township, Ottawa County, Ohio to Harold Jes Henry Hansen and Karen Marie Katherine Nielsen Hansen. She was a graduate of the Port Clinton Independent School District in Port Clinton, Ohio, received her B. A. from Capital University, Columbus, Ohio, her M. A. from College of New Jersey, Trenton, New Jersey, and also attended Texas Lutheran University in Seguin and Texas State University in San Marcos receiving both Gifted and Talented Certification and Special Education Certification. In her professional career, Esther taught seventh grade English and French, fourth grade, second grade, Special Education, and Gifted and Talented classes for more than 30 years in the Columbus, Ohio area, Oil City, Pennsylvania and Seguin, Texas. She served very effectively as a past president of the Seguin area of Texas Retired Teachers' Association and was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma and of the Joy Circle of Emanuel's Lutheran Church, Seguin, Texas. She was a member of Emanuel's Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas, since 1975 and an "honorary" member of St John's Lutheran Church, Stockdale (Denhawken), Texas, since 1999. Esther is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Hansen. Survivors include her loving husband, whom she married on August 15, 1959, Rev. Dr. Norman A. Beck; sons, Matthew J. Beck (Debbie), and David C. Beck (Keli); daughter, Laura K. Beck McQueen (Dan); grandchildren, Jessica (Duston), Jennifer, Dillon, Campbell, Kyla and Henry; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Owen and Drea; sisters-in-law, Edna Hansen and Thelma Harder; nieces and nephews Bruce, Linda, Raymond, Linda, and Elaine, and other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Emanuel's Lutheran Church in Seguin followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 3 p.m. with Rev. Marcus Bigott, Rev. Kelsie Theiss and Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment and graveside services will be held earlier in the week at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel's Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155, Texas Lutheran University Development Office, 1000 West Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155-9989 or to St. John's Lutheran Church in Stockdale, (Denhawken)Texas. You are invited to sign the guest book or write a memory or comments about Mrs. Beck at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912. Special message from her family: To the world you are a mother, but to our family, you are the world. We will love you and miss you, Mom, every second of every day.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 14, 2019