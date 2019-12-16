|
Eugenia Mae Miller
Clyde - Eugenia Mae Miller, also known as Jean Miller, 87 of Clyde, Ohio passed away while in the care of her daughter Mary Scherger, in Lakewood, CA on December 2, 2019.
She was born on January 19, 1932 in Township: St. James Missouri to Klyce Corey and Mae Hendricks. She was the oldest of six siblings. She married John Dale Miller on October 14, 1950 and lived in Toledo and Clyde, Ohio throughout their marriage. She enjoyed being a homemaker and baking and traveling with her husband throughout their marriage.
She is survived by her sisters; Donna Carter of Archbold, Ohio and Myra Shirey of Mesa, Arizona and her daughters Jacklyn Cantu of Clyde, Ohio and Mary Scherger of Lakewood, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jonathan Cantu, Michael Cantu, Elizabeth Scherger, Rebecca Scherger, Sara Cox, Katie Cantu and Adysan Sleek
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Dale Miller and her siblings Jack Corey, Bob Corey, Wayne Corey.
Information for the service will be announced at a later date from her daughter Jacklyn Cantu.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019