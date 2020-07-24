1/1
Eva "Lucille" Wilson
Eva "Lucille" Wilson

Fremont - Lucille Wilson passed away on July 23, 2020 at 9:06 AM at her residence.

She was born on March 3, 1933 to Delbert and Dona (Hovater) Williams in Tucker County West Virginia.

She married Arnold Wilson on Aug 30, 1952, and she is affectionately remembered by her husband of almost 68 years, he survives.

Lucille graduated from Grafton High School in Grafton West Virginia in 1952. She moved to Fremont in 1954.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Arnold; daughter, LuAnne (Randy) Ohms, Fremont, OH; son, Duane (Deena) Wilson, Warsaw, IN; sisters, Eula Nestor, Annetta (Don) Millington; seven grandchildren: Jay (Laura) Ohms, Josh (Annie) Ohms, Jenna (Nick) Pierce, Krista (Nate) Polston, Alexa Roddy, Taylour Roddy, & Kennedy Roddy; and five great grandchildren: Maddox & Nash Polston, Callan & Lainie Ohms, & Madison Pierce.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharron Wilson-Roddy; siblings: Geraldine Martin, Mildred Johns, Hayward Williams, Donald Williams, and Sam Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She worked for 18 years at Fremont Memorial Hospital in Central Supply. Lucille was a wonderful cook and baker and loved to doctor-up recipes to meet her tastes and leaves behind many of her favorite and cherished recipes for family to enjoy. No one ever left her house hungry.

Lucille's life will be celebrated at Grace Community Church on Tuesday July 28th, friends and family may visit from 6-8PM with Funeral Services held on Wednesday July 29th at 10:30 AM with an additional hour of visitation prior to the start of the service.

Visitation will be held at Bartlett Funeral Home, 202 Mc Graw Ave, Grafton, WV 26354 on Friday, July 31st from 10:00-12:00 PM where Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM followed by a Committal Service at Graffton National Cemetery, WV.

The Family would like to express their appreciation to Cleveland Clinic, Grace Community Church, Valley View, AmeriCare, Stein Hospice, DiVita, along with our friends and neighbors for support.

Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church.

The Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont has had the honor and privilege to serve Lucille's family. To view Lucille's Funeral Service live streamed from Grace Community Church or to send an online condolence visit: www.hermanfh.com. If you are unable to attend any of the services, you may call 419-332-7391 to be added to the family's registry.




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Lucille was a very special little lady, she meant a lot to me. She is in the arms of Jesus now. God bless all the family and may God comfort your hearts.
Charlotte Martin
Friend
