Evaden "Eve" (Gilbert) Mason
Fremont - Evaden "Eve" (Gilbert) Mason, 90, of Fremont, Ohio peacefully went to be with her Lord, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at ProMedica Fremont Memorial Hospital with family at her side. She was born on November 15, 1929 to Glendon W. and Pearl M. Gilbert (Stokes) at their home in Sandusky, County, Ohio.
Eve was a cheerleader and graduate of Fremont Ross High School, class of 1947. She married James K. Mason on December 2, 1949.
As a young woman of 18, Eve traveled to South Dakota where she worked at the Western Union Telegraph Co. After raising her children, Eve went to work for the United States Postal Service in Fremont, Ohio and was their first female letter carrier and the first mail carrier to ever wear shorts while walking the mail route. Later obtaining her realtors license, Eve went to work for Bob O'Brien Realty, retiring in the late 1970's.
Eve was an avid golfer and member of Fremont Country Club. She enjoyed boating with her husband, family and friends and was an active member of the Nugents Canal Yacht Club in Port Clinton, Ohio where she and Jim lived for 17 years. Having kept in touch with her high school classmates throughout her lifetime, she continued to meet with them each Friday night at the Fremont Elks lodge where they were known as "the little ladies". An avid reader, Eve was always current on community news and sports and enjoyed a good "Who done It" fictional novel.
Her greatest joy and accomplishment were her family. She often said how "blessed" she was to have such wonderful children and grandchildren who lived close by, visited often, helped when needed and given her great memories of fun times with lots of laughter.
A faith filled believer in our Lord Jesus Christ, Eve found great comfort in his care and promise and expressed to her children, she was ready for him to take her home. She was a member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church.
Eve is survived by children, Thomas Mason (Jody) of Fremont, Robert (Lisa) Mason, Lou Ann (Jeff) Kramer, all of Vickery, Martin (Barb) Mason of Fremont, and Rex (Cynthia) Mason of Vickery along with 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and sister Marjorie (Joseph) Branco of Alexandrea, Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband James; infant daughter, Linda Mason, daughter-in-law, Fran Mason and granddaughter Lindsay A. Kramer.
Visitation will be held at the Auxter Funeral Home, Clyde, Ohio on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-6p.m. with a funeral service immediately following visitation. Rev. Joshua Wynn will be officiating. There will be a Graveside Service at 10:30a.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at McPherson Cemetery, Clyde, Ohio.
Memorials may be given to: Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church; Liberty Center of Fremont, Ohio or the Kramer Heflinger Pediatric Endowment Fund at ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont, Ohio.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019