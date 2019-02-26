Services
David F. Koch Funeral Home
520 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-1070
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Evelyn "Jean" (Smith) Hawk


Castalia - Evelyn "Jean" (Smith) Hawk, 87, of Castalia, passed away peacefully early Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019, with her family at her side, at the Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, after a brief illness.

Born on September 4, 1931, in W. Portsmouth, OH the daughter of Watson Isaac and Margaret Ann (Johnson) Smith. Jean was a 1951 graduate of Sandusky High School. She began working for New Departure-Hyatt, Inc. (a Division of General Motors) in 1952. She was a proud member of the UAW Local 913 and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sandusky, Ohio.

She retired in 1987 to travel the country with her husband, Lester, in their RV and to help care for her beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting, needle point, sewing, painting, antiquing, collecting and restoring dolls, and cooking for all those she loved. She was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and watching her grandchildren's sporting events.

Jean is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lester C. Hawk of Castalia; her two daughters, Susan Schild of Red Bluff, CA and Trisha (Ronald) Dauch of Castalia; her two grandchildren, Shane (Alyssa) Frederick of Sandusky, and Amanda (Matthew) Trautman of Lynn Haven, FL; also her two stepsons, Mike (Kathy) Hawk of Pueblo West, CO. and Randy (Gina) Hawk of Clyde; 12 step grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Watson I. Smith and Margaret (Johnson) Bahnsen; her two sisters, Mary (Bruce) Carlisle, and Dorothy Coreen Smith in infancy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday morning, February 28, 2019, from 9 am until time of the funeral services at 11 am at the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Chaplain Mel Sayler of Stein Hospice officiating. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery, Castalia, OH.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Stein Hospice Service, Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Jean's family at davidfkoch.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 26, 2019
