Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Evelyn L. Zelms
Evelyn L. Zelms Obituary
Evelyn L. Zelms

Oak Harbor - Evelyn L. Zelms, 88, of Oak Harbor, died early in the morning of Monday, April 1, 2019, at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont. Evelyn was born July 21, 1930, in Salem Township in Ottawa County to Henry and Pearl (Lorensen) Buhrow. She married Edward Zelms on November 24, 1973, in Oak Harbor and he preceded her in death January 21, 1982. Many years ago she had worked at Ole Zim's and then retired in 1991 after 24 years working as an inspector for Uniroyal in Port Clinton. Evelyn was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor, a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed many hobbies including baking, especially cookies, taking bus trips and working in her yard.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Tom (Ruth Trammell) Lenz of Oak Harbor, step son, Melvin (Elizabeth) Zelms of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Jason Lenz and Chad (Hollie) Gaby; great grandchildren, Alison Lenz and Autumn Lenz; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Sharon Gaby, and twin brother, Raymond Buhrow.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, with the family present from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be conducted at the funeral home 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 with burial to follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery. The family requests memorials to go to the , Carroll Township Fire & E.M.S., Stein Hospice, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
