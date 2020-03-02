|
Evelyn "Dean" Liggins
FREMONT - Evelyn "Dean" Liggins, 75 of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bay Park Hospital in Toledo, OH. She was born on January 23, 1945 in Little Rock AR to Lester and Versie (Lacy) Wells.
Evelyn was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, cooking, and going to the casino.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Evangeline Wells Nickson, Indianapolis, IN, Annette Liggins, Toledo, OH, James (LeeAnn) Liggins, Jr., Lima, OH; grandchildren, George Jordan, III, Jason Jordan, Tyson Wells, Jalisa Pitts, Tyvel Banks, Antonio Banks, JaMeshia Liggins, LeAndré Liggins ; special niece, Rosetta McCullough; special friend, Linda Kidd; sister-in-law, Beth Wells; fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Liggins; brothers, James Wells, Chester Wells, William Wells, Sr.; sister, Rosie Young and grandson, Travis McDonald.
Visitation: Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Service will follow the visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Young officiating.
Memorials can be made in honor of Evelyn to the .
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020