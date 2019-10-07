|
Evelyn Mae Williamson
Fremont - Evelyn Mae Williamson, 88, of Fremont, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Born on Apr. 11, 1931 in Fremont, Evelyn was a daughter of Zeldon and Lois (Kiser) Lance. She graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1949 and began her working career at the Ohio Power Company. On Aug. 30, 1952, she married Robert Lee Williamson at the Eastside Presbyterian Church in Fremont. They started a family and Evelyn was content to be a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Evelyn and Bob spent time bowling, fishing and travelling together. She was a constant bargain shopper, going to auctions looking for the right item at the right price, if it was needed or not.
Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Robert; children, Robert, Rick and Jay; 7 grandchildren including Kevin (Amy), Brian and Andrew (Kelly) Williamson; 6 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barb Williamson; close cousin, Mark Weichel; good friend John Nause; siblings Gary (Terri) Lance of Virginia and Scott (Pam) Lance of Fremont; brother-in-law, Sam Otermat of Fremont; and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Deborah Sue Williamson; and sisters Janet Otermat and Judy Wise.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, 4-7 p.m., and on Thursday, Oct. 10, 10-11 a.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont where Funeral Services will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.
Robert would like to send his gratitude and appreciation for the staff and nurses of the Ohio Living Hospice, Toledo for their compassion and care they gave Evelyn. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Living Hospice, Toledo, the Sandusky County United Way Cancer Care Fund or to the donor's choice.
To send an online condolence or to view Evelyn's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 7, 2019