Evelyn P. Butzier
Bettsville - 94 of Bettsville, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Elmwood Assisted Living Center in Fremont, Ohio. She was born on April 17, 1925 in Jackson Township, Seneca County to Forrest and Gladys (Feasel) Baker. Evelyn married Cecil "Pete" Butzier on February 14, 1944 in Bradner, Ohio and he died on July 7, 1970. She then married Kenneth Butzier on August 25, 1972 in Kansas, Ohio and he died January 19, 2003
Surviving is her daughter, Barbara (Edward) Dow of Burgoon, Grandchildren Brenna (Scott) Blymyer and Scott (Daniell Williams) Dow, Great Grandchild, Gage Blymyer, Sister in-laws, Carol Butzier of Fremont, Janet Baker of Burgoon and Carolyn "Janie" Baker of Fostoria and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers Forrest "Don" and Doyle Baker.
Evelyn was a 1943 Graduate of Jackson Liberty High School, a member of the Kansas United Methodist Church. She retired in 1985 as an Inspector at Honeywell Co. in Fostoria with over 25 years of service. She was an avid Quilter and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Chaplain William Fink. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Pro Medica Hospice 430 South Main Street Clyde, Ohio 43410 or to the Elmwood Assisted Living "Activities Department" The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff of Pro Medica Hospice of Clyde and Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont for the excellent care. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net
Published in the News-Messenger on May 11, 2019