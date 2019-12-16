|
Everett V. Nebergall
Helena - Helena - Everett V. Nebergall, 91, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Bethesda Care Center, Fremont. He was born on Dec. 12, 1928 in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Ollen and Mary (Cummins) Nebergall. On April 16, 1955, he married Carol Lynch at St. Jacobs United Church of Christ in Republic, Ohio. Carol survives.
Everett graduated from Hopewell Loudon in 1946 and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. He was a former Fire Chief of Helena Volunteer Fire Department and Mayor of Helena. Everett was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church in Helena, American Historical Society, S.C.R.A.P (Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power), Good Sam Club - Chapter 64, McPherson I.O.O.F. Lodge (Independent Order of Odd Fellows), Lincoln Rebekah Lodge, Sandusky County Fireman's Association, Northwest Ohio Fireman's Association and Gibsonburg Post of the American Legion.
Surviving is his wife of over 64 years, Carol; daughters, Shirley Nebergall of Findlay, OH, Wanda (Neil) Hoffman of Burgoon, OH, and Phyllis (Dale) Hoffman of Helena, OH; grandchildren, Ashley, Anthony, Amber & Ann; and sister, Emily Wasserman of Helena, OH.
Everett is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alex; and brother, Lauren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 2-4 & 6-8 pm.at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Dec. 19, 10:30 am. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Helena where visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Rev. Jeff Ridenour and Rev. Judy Frank will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at Metzgar Cemetery, Helena.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Helena Fire Department, the or the Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019