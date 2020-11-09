Fayanne Ochs
Fostoria - Fayanne Ochs, 77, of Fostoria, passed away at 4:50pm Thursday November 5, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay with her family at her side.
She was born December 9, 1942 in Fostoria to the late Paul and Mary (Howard) Kintz. She married Gene Ochs June 1, 1963 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he survives in Fostoria.
Also surviving is daughter, Kaylene M. (Craig) Schaar, Toledo; grandchildren, Joshua T. (Kaylie) Schaar, Perrysburg and Ashley E. (Matthew) Liotti, Allentown, PA; great-grandchildren, Henrik and Ellis Schaar, and Carter, Cayden and Casey Liotti.
Fayanne was a 1960 graduate of St. Wendelin High School and life member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. She was a graduate of Elkart University earning her degree as a Medical Secretary and Xray Technician. She retired from the offices of Dr. Emmet Sheeran and Dr. P. Thirasilpa in Fostoria as a Medical Secretary.
A walk through visitation is Sunday November 15, 2020 from 2-5 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830 where a Vigil Service will take place at 4:30 pm which will be live streamed on Hoening Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Social distancing and face mask will be required.
Funeral Mass is 10:30am Monday November 16, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria; the Funeral Mass will be live streamed from the St. Wendelin Parish, Facebook page. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church or Cemetery Fund or the Arthritis Foundation
c/o the funeral home.
Online expressions of sympathy and the guestbook can be signed by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com