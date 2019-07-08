Faye Elizabeth Mitchell



Burgoon - Faye Elizabeth Mitchell, born on December 7, 1925 in Fremont, Ohio, to the late Harry and Corrine Beckman, passed away at the age of 93 on July 5, 2019. Faye graduated from Fremont Ross High School and married her high school sweetheart, Donald R. Mitchell. They would have been married 72 years on August 16. Don and Faye moved to a farm near Fostoria, and after 6 years, they moved to the Mitchell Homestead Farm. She was a devoted wife and mother, helping with farm chores, all of which she enjoyed, except milking the cows, worked the fields, and helped with the general maintenance of the farmstead. Faye was a member of the Burgoon United Methodist Church where she volunteered for many activities over the years. She played in two card clubs for 60 years with life-long friends and was a member of the Harrison Trail Farm Council. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, playing cards and she loved animals. Faye spent her retirement years traveling with Don and enjoying her home and family.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Mitchell of Burgoon, daughters; Nancy (Jay) Stearns of Burgoon, Patricia (Kingsley) Meyer of Rio Grande, grandchildren; Bradley (Jamie), Chad, Amanda (Jenn Lombardi) Stearns, Kristin (Matt) Grindle, and great-grandchildren; Karli and Hailey Stearns. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harold Beckman, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Beckman.



Friends and family can pay their respects at visitation on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Burgoon United Methodist Church, Heartland Hospice, or donor's choice.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com Published in the News-Messenger on July 8, 2019