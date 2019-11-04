|
|
Faye I. Druckenmiller
Fremont - Fremont resident, Faye I. Druckenmiller, 94, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Bethesda Care Center, Fremont.
Born on Apr. 25, 1925 in Ballville Township, Fremont, she was one of three daughters of Howard A. and Margaret (Zink) Druckenmiller. As a 1943 graduate of Fremont Ross, Faye worked in the accounting department at the Johnson Manufacturing Corp. in Columbus. She retired in 1987.
Faye was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont and the St. John's Lutheran Church, Columbus. In her younger years, she played on the Howard Zink Traveling Softball team. Faye was a huge fan of all sports of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed golfing and was an avid bowler.
Her parents and sisters, Hazel Noftz and Lyla M. Avers precede Faye in death.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, John (Diane) H. Avers of Clyde, Janice F. (Robert) Harris of Green Springs, Sharon (Jon) Noftz Altonen of Hudson, FL, Margaret Noftz of of Washington Court House, OH, William Noftz of San Marcos, TX and Thomas Noftz of Celina, OH; and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jody Rice will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Grace Lutheran Church or The Sandusky County Food Pantry.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019