Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Faye Rawson


1941 - 2019
Faye Rawson Obituary
Faye Rawson

Fremont - Faye Rawson, 78, of Fremont, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 13, 2019. Faye was born in Fremont on May 25, 1941 to Raymond and Ethel (Weible) Fisher.

On January 26, 1963, Faye married Cliff Rawson at Grace Lutheran Church in Fremont. She graduated from Fremont Ross High School, Class of 1959. In 1971, Faye graduated from Bowling Green State University and worked as a teacher for Fremont City Schools until her retirement in 1999. She was a dedicated teacher at Hayes School, working there for over 30 years. Faye was an active member of the Sandusky County Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

Faye was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and of Take Off Pounds (TOPS) Fremont Chapter 1986. She was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, loved to watch her grandkids play sports and her granddaughter, Paige, race her sprint car at the Fremont Speedway. She looked forward to the many trips to the Toledo Zoo with her family.

Surviving along with her husband, Cliff, are children, Rick Rawson of Bucyrus, Tammy (Steve) Fisher of Helena and Cathy (Tim) Polyak of Tiffin; grandchildren, Cody Fisher, Stephanie (Matt) Hershey, Kelsey, Paige & Logan Polyak; sisters, Cindie (Mark) Cole of Lindsey and Linda Elder of Waukesha, WI; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be offered at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services on July 24, 2019 from 4-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice or to the .

To send an online condolence or to view Faye's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 20, 2019
