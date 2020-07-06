Fernando "Fred" Garcia
Gibsonburg - March 6, 1955 - March 29, 2020 A gathering of friends and family celebrating Fred's life will be held at the Sylvania Country Club, 5201 Corey Road, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2-6 p.m. On Sunday, July 12, A Mass of Intention for Fred will be said at St. Mary Catholic Church, Millersville at 9 a.m. The graveside committal at St. Mary Cemetery will be that Sunday, 12:30 p.m. The public is welcome and social distancing will be observed.
