Fernando "Fred" Garcia
1955 - 2020
Fernando "Fred" Garcia

Gibsonburg - March 6, 1955 - March 29, 2020 A gathering of friends and family celebrating Fred's life will be held at the Sylvania Country Club, 5201 Corey Road, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2-6 p.m. On Sunday, July 12, A Mass of Intention for Fred will be said at St. Mary Catholic Church, Millersville at 9 a.m. The graveside committal at St. Mary Cemetery will be that Sunday, 12:30 p.m. The public is welcome and social distancing will be observed.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.hermanfh.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Sylvania Country Club
JUL
12
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
JUL
12
Committal
12:30 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
