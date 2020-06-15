Fernando "Weddo" J. Costilla
Fremont - Fernando "Weddo" Joseph Costilla, 51, of Fremont, OH passed away on June 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on January 10, 1969 in Dayton, OH to Fernando G. and Mary L. (Melchor-Rodriguez) Costilla. He was a 1987 graduate of Fremont Ross/Vanguard High School.
Weddo worked as a de-molder at Woodbridge for six years. He previously worked at Nickle's Bakery and was the former owner of World Fitness and Tanning. Weddo enjoyed going to the gym and bench press competitions. He had a great sense of humor and loved children. He also had a love for food, music and drawing.
Weddo is survived by his parents; stepdaughter, Kaylee Warner; siblings, Sandy (Bill) Costilla-Pasch, Daniel (Laura) Costilla, Marisa (Andy) Moya, all of Fremont, OH; best friend, Jerry (Missy) Rogers; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anita and Ventura Costilla, Maria Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Jr, and Jose Luis Melchor.
Visitation: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH
Private service will be held for the family.
Services will be available to view on his obituary page at www.whhfh.com on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: American Cancer Society or Surest Path Recovery Center
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.