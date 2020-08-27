1/1
Filomena Guerrero (Cruz) Esquivel
Fremont - Filomena Guerrero (Cruz) Esquivel, 82, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born September 20, 1937 in Laredo, TX, the daughter of Marciano and Filomena (Garcia) Guerrero. Filomena was a drivers license examiner for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and retired after 22 years of service.

She loved the Lord, enjoyed traveling, singing, shopping, gardening, and spending time with family. Filomena was known in the Fremont area for businesses she and her former husband, Eddie Cruz Sr. owned and operated. Among them were, La Hacienda Restaurant, the area's first Mexican restaurant in 1965 as well as building the Cruz Civic Center 1976-77, in the location of what is now Anjulina's Catering and Banquet Hall. She was also active in the community.

Surviving are her children Ricardo Cruz of Gibsonburg and Marie Elena Roberts of Texas; grandchildren: Bonita (Joe) Arguelles of Gibsonburg, Donnie Cruz Jr. of Fremont, Sylvia Burel of Fremont, Antonio Perez III of Texas, and Angel Cruz of Fremont; great-grandchildren: Javien Burel, Domiana Cruz, Jakobe Cruz; siblings: Marciano Guerrero Jr., Willie Guerrero, Lupe (Esperanza) Guerrero, Andres Guerrero, Maria Guzman and Elena Venegas. She was preceded in death by her parents and sons Eddie Cruz Jr. and Donnie Cruz Sr.

Visitation will take place at 10:00am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 until 12:30pm at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller-Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio. Masks are required for entry into the funeral home. Social distancing will be in place. Due to COVID19 restrictions, there will be a private services will take place.




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
4193328288
