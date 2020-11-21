Florence C. Moenter
Florence C. Moenter, age (93), of Pemberville, and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1927 to Clarence E. and May (Mauntler) Radeloff, in Woodville, OH. She married Marvin M. Moentler on November 14, 1953 in Woodville, Ohio. Florence and Marvin raised one son and celebrated nearly 59 years of marriage, before Marvin's passing in April of 2012. She attended Solomon Lutheran School and graduated in 1944 from Woodville High School. Following graduation, Florence, went right to work for Connecticut Mutual Life, and worked her way up to an Office Administrator. She retired in 1989, after 45 years of service. Florence was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Luckey, OH, her ministries included: church council, Primary Sunday School Superintendent, playing the handbells and the senior choir. She was a life member of the Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary. Florence enjoyed making crafts, knitting and growing her prize Gladiolas for the Wood County, and Pemberville Fairs, plus giving them to friends to enjoy while she traveled the country.
Florence is survived by her son: Kent Moenter of Akron, sister: Ruth Avers of Elmore, sister-in-law: Joan Radeloff of Walbridge and Numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Marvin, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Eldamae Radeloff, Eloise and her husband, Herman Moenter. Brother Frederick Radeloff and brother-in-law: Don Avers.
Florence will be laid to rest next to Marvin, 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Officiating will be Pastor Frank Raeske. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran School, Zion Lutheran Church handbell or church choir, or to a charity of the donor's choice
