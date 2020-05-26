|
Florence "Sandy" Heschel
Fremont - Florence "Sandy" Heschel, 94, of Fremont, OH passed away at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1925 in Oak Harbor, OH to Basil L. and C. Helen (Driver) Constantine.
Sandy married Donald G. Heschel on October 15, 1965 in Monroe, MI and he preceded her in death. She worked in the assembly department at Ford Motor Company in Sandusky, OH for twenty-nine years and retired in 1985.
Sandy was a member of Fremont Baptist Temple and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, jigsaw puzzles, baking, cooking, decorating cakes and Bible Assembly at church. She also loved to spend time with her family. Church potlucks will not be the same without Sandy's famous potato salad.
Sandy is survived by her children, Ivan F. Shaffer and Linda (Robert) Dorsey both of Fremont, OH; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald G. Heschel; children, Carol Sue Musgrave, Helen Weng, William "Bill" E. Shaffer; brothers, Basil Jr. and George Constantine; sisters, Helen June Constantine, Gladys Hutchinson, Mildred McGinnis and Ellen Reedy and a granddaughter and great grandson.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Fremont Baptist Temple, 1150 South County Rd 198, Fremont, OH.
Service: Friday, May 29, 2020;11:00 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.
Social distancing will be monitored throughout all services at the church.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH
Memorials can be made to Fremont Baptist Temple Building Fund.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 26 to May 27, 2020