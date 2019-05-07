|
Florence Louise Summers
Lake Placid, FL. - Florence Louise Summers, 102, formerly of Fremont, passed away at Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid on May 3, 2019.
She was born July 8, 1916, in Woodville Township to the late William Henry and
Louise Marie (Wagner) Magsig. She graduated from Woodville HS in 1934 and attended Bowling Green State University one year. She married George C. Summers on April 17, 1936. He died April 3, 2002.
Survivors include a daughter, Joan (Willard) Wegman of Lakeland, Florida, and a
son, Bill (Karyl) Summers of Bellevue. Also surviving are grandsons Robert and Todd Wegman, and granddaughters Stephanie Summers, Emily Summers-White, Angeline Summers-Marvel, and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Linda Wegman Bush, friend Ernest Camper, 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Florence was a homemaker, an avid Ohio State fan, and golfed into her 90s. She was a member of St. Paul's Trinity Methodist Church in Elmore where she had sung in the church choir. She was a member of several church and community organizations in Elmore, Fremont, Hillsdale, Michigan, and Florida, where she spent her winters.
Committal services at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery will take place at a future date. Memorials can be sent to St. Paul's, or a .
Published in the News-Messenger on May 7, 2019