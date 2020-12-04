1/1
Floyd "Fergie" W. Ferguson

Fremont - Floyd "Fergie" W. Ferguson, 83, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 16, 1937 in Marion, OH to Louis and Myrtle (Schultz) Ferguson.

Floyd married Virginia "Jinny" Lee Saunders on July 25, 1955 in Indiana and she preceded him in death on February 12, 2019. Floyd was a production manager at Fremont Plastic Products and retired after thirty years in 2004. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Floyd is survived by his children, Vickie Patterson, Brenda Lagrou and Michelle Brake all of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Rachel and Jon Patterson, Erica Payne, Kyle Lagrou and Justin (Felisha) Malavolti; great grandchildren, Richard Alexander Garza, III, Ariah Patterson, Brianna Bennison, Austin, Cameron and Carter Payne, Chloe, Carson and Claira Lagrou; great-great granddaughter, Hayzel Payne and godson, Steve Saunders.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, Charles Michael Patterson and half brother, Harold Jenkins.

Services will be held private for the family.

Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Garden, Clyde, OH.

Memorials can be made in his honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital or to the Sandusky County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
