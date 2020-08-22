Frances E. Mosser



Frances E. Mosser, 99, formerly of Clyde, more recently The Willows of Bellevue, died on Thursday, August 20,2020 at The Willows.



Frances was born on January 5, 1939 to ward and Bessie (Debo) Bowers. She was a 1939 graduate of Margaretta High School.



Mrs. Mosser was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clyde. She had been an avid golfer at Sleepy Hollow, Green Hills and her Florida course, River Green's.



She retired from Whirlpool Corp after 25 years of service in the office. Prior, she had worked at Kroger and A&P, a charter worker at the Ohio Turnpike and finally at the 818 Club.



On July 5, 1941, she married Harold "Hod" Dick. He preceded her on January 26, 1961. On October 29, 1971, she married Edmund Mosser. He died on June 25, 2013.



Survivors include her two daughters, Sandra Gray and Suzanne (Harry) Newsom all of Clyde. Six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren also survive.



Fran was the last of her family. She was preceded by her twin brother, Franklin Bowers, her brothers Don Bowers, who was killed in WWII and Paul Bowers. One sister, Melba Bradshaw is also deceased. One great grandson preceded her in death as well.



Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:30 am until the service at 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clyde. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.



Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio is assisting the family with the arrangements and services.









