Frances Elizabeth Rowlett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Elizabeth Rowlett

Bellevue - Frances Elizabeth Rowlett, 77, of Bellevue, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

She was born on January 9, 1943 in Tiffin, Ohio to Albert and Ida (Luman) Mizen. On June 18, 1977, in Second United Church of Christ, she married James W. Rowlett and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Steven A. (Holly L.) Rowlett of Bellevue; daughter, Heather (Martin D.) Barker of Marysville; grandchildren, Kara Grace Rowlett of Bellevue, Tyson M. Barker and Maddox J. Barker both of Marysville; and Tyler Rowlett and Justin Rowlett, both of Arlington.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Harry Mizen and Robert Mizen.

Frances was an administrative assistant, a home health care provider and for a time a stay-at-home mom. She was a loving mother, grandmother, family member and friend. Known to many as "Momma Fran" she was a mom to anyone who needed her. Words cannot express how much she was loved. Always putting others needs above her own and happy to do it. Frances enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She could spend hours outside in her rocking chair listening to the birds sing and soaking up the sun. She was feisty and stubborn, but had the best stories to tell. She truly will be missed by all who knew her! We were blessed to have her. Mom was and will always be the best.

Her Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
236 S. Washington St.
Tiffin, OH 44883
419.447.2424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved