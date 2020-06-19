Frances Elizabeth Rowlett
Bellevue - Frances Elizabeth Rowlett, 77, of Bellevue, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born on January 9, 1943 in Tiffin, Ohio to Albert and Ida (Luman) Mizen. On June 18, 1977, in Second United Church of Christ, she married James W. Rowlett and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Steven A. (Holly L.) Rowlett of Bellevue; daughter, Heather (Martin D.) Barker of Marysville; grandchildren, Kara Grace Rowlett of Bellevue, Tyson M. Barker and Maddox J. Barker both of Marysville; and Tyler Rowlett and Justin Rowlett, both of Arlington.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Harry Mizen and Robert Mizen.
Frances was an administrative assistant, a home health care provider and for a time a stay-at-home mom. She was a loving mother, grandmother, family member and friend. Known to many as "Momma Fran" she was a mom to anyone who needed her. Words cannot express how much she was loved. Always putting others needs above her own and happy to do it. Frances enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She could spend hours outside in her rocking chair listening to the birds sing and soaking up the sun. She was feisty and stubborn, but had the best stories to tell. She truly will be missed by all who knew her! We were blessed to have her. Mom was and will always be the best.
Her Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.