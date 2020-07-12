1/1
Frances Gonya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Gonya

Fremont - Frances Jeanne (Crockett) Gonya, 76, of Fremont, OH passed away on July 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 6, 1943 in Washington, DC the daughter of James and Mary (Mathews) Crockett. Fran was a 1961 graduate of Holy Cross High School in Washington, DC. She then received her Associate Degree in Business from Strayer College.

Fran married John V. Gonya on May 1, 1965 at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Washington, DC. She worked at Riggs National Bank in Washington, DC. She was a piano and organ teacher in Fremont, OH to many students for over 30 years. Fran was also the organist and choir director at St. Joseph Catholic Church for twelve years.

Fran was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had a true passion for music and enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and decorating her home for the holidays. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Fran is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, John V. Gonya, Fremont; daughters, Lisa (Frank Cumella) Nieman, Lima, OH, Sharon (Brad) Hall, Cleveland, NC and Julia (Geoff) Vasquez, Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Alexa, Ava, Jacob and Nicholas Nieman, Ashton, Haunhorst, Ayden Gillmor, Addison and Oliva Vasquez; cousins, Mary (Harry) Hein-Porter and Glenn "Skip" (Sharon) Hein; brothers and sister-in-law, Thomas (Margie) Gonya, James Gonya, Gerry (Linda) Gonya and Jane Gonya.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved aunt and uncle, Metheal and Glenn Hein.

Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

The family kindly requests the use of face masks or coverings during visitation, mass, and graveside services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, July 16, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH

Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church Music Department or Heartland Hospice




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved