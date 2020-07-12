Frances Gonya
Fremont - Frances Jeanne (Crockett) Gonya, 76, of Fremont, OH passed away on July 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 6, 1943 in Washington, DC the daughter of James and Mary (Mathews) Crockett. Fran was a 1961 graduate of Holy Cross High School in Washington, DC. She then received her Associate Degree in Business from Strayer College.
Fran married John V. Gonya on May 1, 1965 at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Washington, DC. She worked at Riggs National Bank in Washington, DC. She was a piano and organ teacher in Fremont, OH to many students for over 30 years. Fran was also the organist and choir director at St. Joseph Catholic Church for twelve years.
Fran was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had a true passion for music and enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and decorating her home for the holidays. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Fran is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, John V. Gonya, Fremont; daughters, Lisa (Frank Cumella) Nieman, Lima, OH, Sharon (Brad) Hall, Cleveland, NC and Julia (Geoff) Vasquez, Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Alexa, Ava, Jacob and Nicholas Nieman, Ashton, Haunhorst, Ayden Gillmor, Addison and Oliva Vasquez; cousins, Mary (Harry) Hein-Porter and Glenn "Skip" (Sharon) Hein; brothers and sister-in-law, Thomas (Margie) Gonya, James Gonya, Gerry (Linda) Gonya and Jane Gonya.
She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved aunt and uncle, Metheal and Glenn Hein.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
The family kindly requests the use of face masks or coverings during visitation, mass, and graveside services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, July 16, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH
Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church Music Department or Heartland Hospice