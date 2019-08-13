Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Gibsonburg, OH
Frances J. Hickman


1928 - 2019
Frances J. Hickman Obituary
Frances J. Hickman

Gibsonburg - Frances J. Hickman, 91, of Gibsonburg passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Valley View Health Campus in Fremont.

Born on Apr. 21, 1928 in Toledo to Floyd and Opal (Riffle) Huston, Fran was a 1947 graduate of Woodville High School.

She was first married to Edward W. Weyandt, Sr. They later divorced. On July 18, 1970, she married Elmer Hickman at the Woodville Methodist Church. They were married for 47 years until Elmer passed on Aug. 3, 2017.

Fran was a homemaker; a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg and its Mary Martha Quilting Society, the Women of Zion and the Naomi Circle; and the Gibsonburg Garden Club.

Surviving are children, Edward W. (Cindy) Weyandt, Jr. of Sunbury, OH, Rebecca Kay Heimsath of Jamestown, NY, Larry (Dalene) Hickman of Dunbridge, OH, Melody (Jerry) Haar of Elmore; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great, great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Elizabeth Hilton of Hereford, TX, Ava Busdiecker of Woodville, Tom Huston of Ashburn, GA, and Ellen (Jerry) Grindstaff of Toledo.

Fran is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; sons, Jonathon A. Weyandt and Thomas E. Hickman; son-in-law, William J. Heimsath; and siblings Marguerite Taulker, and Roy, Ray & Sam Huston.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, 4-7 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services will be on Friday, Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m., at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Philip Scherr will officiate.

Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.

To express online condolences or to view Fran's Video Tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 13, 2019
