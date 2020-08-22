Francine A. Dohanos
Fremont - Francine A. (Carroccio) Dohanos, 79, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1940 in Cleveland, OH to Frank and Ann (Markovitz) Carroccio. Her parents then moved to Fremont. She was very proud of her Italian and German heritage. Francine graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1958.
In her Senior year of High School Francine had the lead part in her school play "My Fair Lady". She started working at Fremont Hardware, which was owned by her parents, in her early teens. She was a cook at the Fremont Eagles Club, eventually becoming the kitchen manager until she retired. Francine also worked part-time for PK's Catering for twenty-five years.
Francine volunteered for many functions at St. Casimir Church from 1961 until it closed in 2010. She loved to bowl and participated in the Chicago Petersen Classic in 1981. She was an avid sports fan, especially for her children and grandkids. She had fond memories of winning second place with her future husband, Joe, in a Polka contest at a Tex Beneke concert in 1960.
Francine was a member of Sandusky Township Auxiliary from 1968 to 1986, serving as a coffee carrier and held many elected positions. She was an animal lover who loved her grand cats. Francine and her husband, Joe, were delivery volunteers for the area "Meals on Wheels" program for the last five years. She also volunteered for many functions at St. Joseph Catholic Church after St. Casimir closed. Francine was a member of the Confraternity of Christ. She volunteered in the kitchen for funeral lunches at St. Joseph.
Francine and husband Joe also worked as Election Poll workers in Ballville Twp. for many years. Francine and Joe made many vacation trips to Las Vegas over the years. She was an expert draw poker machine player and VIP at the Orleans Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. They had what is known as "A great run" and were "Living the Dream". She had a very active life and was blessed with having many friends and lots of exciting opportunities.
Francine was very religious and strong willed with a "Heart of Gold". In her later years she was affectionately known as the "Coupon Lady".
Francine is survived by the love of her life and BFF Joe of Fremont; brother, Fred (Mary) Carroccio, Findlay; son, David Dohanos, Bowling Green; daughter , Susan (Kevin) Paterak, Medina; granddaughters, Brittney (Justin) Fraley, Brailley (Joey) Blake; grandsons, Derek, Dylan and Devon Dohanos; four great grandchildren; former daughters-in-law, Kelly Dickman and Jody Dohanos.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; infant daughter, Theresa and twin brother, Frank Carroccio, Jr.
Visitation: Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery
In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society, the Fremont Senior Center-Meals on Wheels or St. Joseph Church in Francine's honor.