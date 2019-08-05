|
|
Frank A. Mangiola
Tiffin - Frank A. Mangiola, 77, of Tiffin, passed away on Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at Heritage Village in Clyde.
He was born on August 8, 1941, in Tiffin, Ohio to Carmen and Grace L. (Ruggiero) Mangiola. On February 8, 1964, he married Judith Hotz.
Survivors include his wife, Judith of Tiffin; children, Danielle (Tom) Maciclewicz of Fremont, Carrie (Derrick) Shook of Perrysburg and son, Carmi (Julie) Mangiola of Tiffin; sisters, Jean (Jim) Wright of Fremont and Lena (Tom) Randall of Carmel, IN; and six grandchildren, Alex (Haley) Maciclewicz, Macie Maciclewicz, Samantha Shook, Clayton (fiancée, Monica) Shook, Dominic Mangiola and Mara Mangiola.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Frank graduated in 1959 from Tiffin Calvert High School and from Andrew Barber College in Toledo. He owned Carmi's Barbershop with his dad and in 1960 became sole owner for over 55 years, cutting hair until 2015. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Tiffin Opitimist Club, Tiffin Moose #846, Tiffin Elks Lodge 94, AmVets Post 48, Knights of Columbus #608 and Tiffin Eagles #402. Frank was an Ohio State, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Brown's fan and enjoyed vacationing around the World, spending time at the lake, bowling, golfing, fishing, playing cards, decorating for Christmas, especially his big Christmas Tree and attending and tailgating at the Brown's games.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew R. Rader officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to Mass. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, SCAT or to the .
Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 5, 2019