Fremont - Frank A. Schneider Jr. 5/19/1927 - 6/23/2019 ~ Frank was a proud WWII Navy Veteran and graduate of The Ohio State University. He owned and operated a construction company in Bucyrus in his early career. He came to Fremont when Vanguard Vocational Center opened in 1968 where he taught Drafting for several years. He then went to the Sandusky County Engineer's Office from which he retired in 1988. Frank is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Jeannette (Hall), San Antonio; children, Christine Schneider (Mark) Smith, Fremont, Bruce (Sherri) Schneider, San Antonio and Carol (Tod) Mazzocco, Orlando; plus 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 5, 2019
