Frank Alexander "Pancho" Barr



Glen Ellyn - Frank Alexander Barr "Pancho", 91, of Glen Ellyn, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born November 9, 1928 in Lima, OH to Bruce and Fredoline (Reineck) Barr. Frank was a 1946 graduate of Ross High School in Fremont, Ohio and 1952 graduate of The Ohio State University. As a Boy Scout, he proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His first trip was to Anchorage, Alaska, courtesy of the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Richardson. That was followed by two years working on the Ohio Turnpike, Indiana Tollroad, and the Tri-state Tollway in Illinois. His next adventure was living in Liberia Africa for two years building a 160 mile laterite highway from Monrovia to Zorzor. Coming home to Fremont, he met Joan Mayle and convinced her to wed him, nearly 60 years ago, on October 15, 1960 and move to the Chicagoland area. Frank and Joan lived and raised their family for 8 years in Oak Park and then 52 years in Glen Ellyn. He worked for Sears Roebuck helping to create the Sears catalog for 30 years before retiring in 1988. His favorite place to be was at Joan's family cottage at "Mayleville" on the shores of Lake Erie, where he enjoyed the beautiful scenery and countless laughs and beers with his extended Mayle family. Although he lived most of his life in Illinois and loved his Glen Ellyn home, Frank was always a "Buckeye" at heart, taking immense joy at watching Big Ten sports and rooting on his beloved alma mater. Frank was a man of many hobbies and spent many hours collecting stamps and postcards, reading voraciously, and completing nearly every crossword puzzle published in the last 20 years. He had a love for classical and big band music, and shared that love with everyone in the near vicinity. He had hundreds of friends and enjoyed attending daily church and breakfast and many happy hours, fish frys, and parties with those who were local, while writing letters regularly to those far away. As much as he loved his hobbies, Frank's greatest joy was his grandchildren and being with his family, whom he was extremely proud of.



Left to cherish Frank's memory is his wife, Joan (Mayle) Barr of Glen Ellyn, IL children; Joseph (Lari) Barr of Palatine, IL, Gregory (Maureen) Barr of Glen Ellyn, IL, Mary (Michael) McGhee of Hilliard, OH, Susan (Bill) Sallas of Glen Ellyn, IL, grandchildren; Andrew (Cecilia), Ryan,, and Alison Barr, Abigail and Mayle Barr, Samantha and Danielle McGhee, Caroline and Ben Sallas. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing and wait times may occur outside.



Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Petronille Church, Glen Ellyn, IL. Live Streaming for Frank's funeral service will be available on the church website for those unable to attend in person. He will be buried with his parents, maternal grandparents and maternal great grandmother in St. Joseph Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio, along with many other friends and relatives.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry or Marianjoy Rehabilitation Center.



Frank's parting words for all of us to remember him by: "It's been a wonderful life. Thank you, Dear God."









