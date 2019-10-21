|
Franklin A. Nye
Burgoon - Franklin A. Nye, 72, of Burgoon and longtime Kansas resident, passed away at 12:40 am Sunday morning October 20, 2019 surrounded by family after a brief illness.
He was born January 10, 1947 in Fremont to the late John Franklin and Matilda (Hammer) Nye. He married Joanne Overmier January 16, 1982 in Clyde and she survives in Burgoon.
Also surviving are four children, Gary A. (Patty) Nye, Tiffin, Dianna L. Hale, Washington State, Clay A. Nye, Plymouth and Nathan Nye, Bellevue; four grandchildren, Tyler, Marissa, Austin and Samantha; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kingston, Olivia and Lydia; and a sister, Frances (Donald) Lucius, Kansas. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John L. "Tuffy" Nye.
Franklin was a 1966 graduate of Lakota High School and member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. He worked at Atlas in Woodville and 32 years at Autolite in Fostoria. He worked at Union 66, Fostoria and Atlas Crankshaft, Fostoria four years. He was co-owner of FA Nye & Sons Enterprises and Nye Transportation which became Rocky Pine Farms LLC, Rapid Truck and Trailer Repair and Nye Holding Company.
Franklin was also a member of Local UAW #533, social member of Green Springs and Bettsville American Legion. He was also a member of the Tiffin Moose and SCRAP.
Visitation is Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.
Mass of Christian Burial is 1 pm Wednesday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A luncheon and gathering will then take place at St. Wendelin Parish Hall. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Millersville at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Catholic Church, ProMedica Hospice or Fostoria Sharing Kitchen.
Online expressions and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019