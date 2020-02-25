|
G. Eloise Newton
Fremont - G. Eloise Newton, 87, of Fremont, passed away on February 23, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont. She was born the daughter of Ferald and Kathryn (Graber) Ruble on November 6, 1932 in Pemberville, Ohio. Eloise graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1950 and retired from Moore Business Form in the 1990s. On May 31, 1980 she married Donald H. Newton, and he preceded her in death on January 3, 2011.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Chris (Delfina) Myers of Maryland Heights, MO, step-children, Michael (Mary Katherine) Newton of Oldenburg, IN, Lisa Newton of Hart, MI, Bonnie (Dave) Fintel of Custer, OH, Julie (Doug) Smith of Boise, ID, daughter-in-law, Tina Myers of Fremont, OH, 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, brother, Al Ruble of Dade City, FL, and her "baby" and furry companion, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Newton, sons, Terry and Larry Myers, and brother, Eddie Ruble.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Tony Buxsel will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pontifex Inc., 416 W. State Street, Fremont, OH, 43420 or to the Humane Society of Sandusky County, 1315 N. River Road, Fremont, OH, 43420.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020