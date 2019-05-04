Gaillard A. Bach



Elmore - Gaillard A. Bach, 98 of Elmore, OH died Thursday, May 02, 2019 at his home under Hospice Care. He was born December 13, 1920 in rural Elmore, OH to the late August and Edith (Brand) Bach. On February 26, 1944 he married the love of his life: the former Florence L. Ansted who preceded him in death April 14, 1913. He was drafted into the United States Army during WW II, achieving the rank of Sergeant, while being stationed in Korea. Gaillard was a life-long farmer, farming almost 200 acres along with a dairy cow operation; he retired in 1985 and handed the farming operation over to his sons in 1988. Gaillard was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elmore. He joined St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church, Elmore upon his marriage - where he taught Sunday school. Gaillard also held memberships in the: Elmore Kiwanis Club, Sandusky County Farm Bureau, Lin-Mor Farm Council, Woodmore's FFA Alumni Association, and served on the Board of Directors for the Elmore Elevator - serving as President of the board from 1971-1974. He was an avid golfer, golfing in the Farmers League at Sugar Creek Golf Course. Even when he could no longer actively participate in golfing he enjoyed watching the professionals play on TV.



Survivors include his sons: Daniel (Phyllis) Bach of Fremont, OH and Gary (Deborah) Bach of Elmore; grandchildren: Greg (Nicki) Bach, Rachel Bach, Christina (Jordon) Bork, Bradley (Erin) Bach, Laura (Matt) Graham, Andrew Bach, Tonya (Craig) Parman, Brian Bach, and Katherine (Brandon) Rutkowski; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death in 1948 by an infant son David John Bach.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. SR 51, Elmore, OH 43416. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Rakay officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church, Woodmore FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com Published in the News-Messenger on May 4, 2019