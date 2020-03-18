|
Garry E. Tanner
Fremont - Garry E. Tanner, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born August 28, 1935 to Clifford b. and Mildred L. (Smith) Tanner. On June 8, 1957, he married Leah A. Hull and she passed away on May 2, 2019 after sharing 61 years of marriage.
He was a 1953 graduate of Fremont Ross High and retired as a diesel mechanic from Basic, Inc. He was a member of Burgoon United Methodist Church and the Basic Quarter Century Club. Garry's love of the outdoors was reflected in his immaculate lawn. He was always outside doing yard work, mowing, trimming, weeding and watering flowers. He was known as "the man who is always in his yard." He enjoyed watching NASCAR and reading car racing magazines. His family was his world.
Surviving is his daughter, Deborah (Mark) Brause of Kansas, OH and son Douglas (Lori) Tanner of Fostoria, OH. Grandchildren: Janelle (Chris) Hall, Eva (Aaron) Kapelka, and Eric Tanner all of Fostoria; great-grandchildren; Tanner and Lee Kapelka and Hadley and Hank Hall; brother-in-law and sister -in-law, James (Virginia) Hull of Kansas, OH and sister-in-law, Jane Cooley of Virginia Beach, VA; many cousins, nephews, nieces and great- nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, in-laws, Willard J. and Reva M. (Sibrel) Hull; brother and sister -in-law, Bud & Anita Tanner, brother Lynn Tanner, brother-in-law Scott Cooley and grandson, Kyle Tanner.
Per his wishes a private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Burgoon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 45, Burgoon, OH 43407.
Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street Fremont, Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements. Those wishing to share a memory or extend condolences are encouraged to visit his page at www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020