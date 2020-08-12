Gary Charles Schall
Fremont - Gary Charles Schall, 80, of Fremont, passed away on August 7, 2020 at Heritage Village of Waterville. He was born to Harry and Ruth (Russell) Schall on September 18, 1939 in Fremont, Ohio. He graduated from Fremont Ross High School in May of 1958 and, like his step-brother and step-father, joined the U.S. Navy in June of 1958. Gary went to Basic Training in Chicago, IL, and was assigned to field repair and modification (FRAM) assisting in upgrades to the electronic systems of the DD-808 destroyer USS Dennis G. Buckley in San Diego, CA. He received an honorable discharge on October of 1959. Gary worked in plastic molding, material handling and maintenance for Dayton Marine Products in Fremont until he retired. He liked to keep busy and could often be seen sweeping the sidewalk outside the Pennzoil Station, visiting the Birchard Public Library or Chud's Market. He followed current events by reading newspapers daily in the periodical rooms at the library and kept detailed notes on how much money the government had spent, which he was always ready to share with anyone he met. His step-father, Ezra Bower, was at one time the Commander of the Fremont VFW, which inspired Gary to join as well. Gary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he was confirmed as a child. He loved sports and was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.
Left to cherish is memory are his brother, Wayne Schall of Blissfield, MI, sisters; Linda M. Hastie and Beth A. Keeler, both of South Carolina, sister-in-law, Rose Ann Bower of Bay View, OH, caretaker, Janet Pickard of Fremont, Ohio, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Jay, Jason and Justin Held families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Charles Bower.
Graveside services will be held on August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 1225 Oakwood Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Pastor Matthew Wheeler will officiate. Military honors provided by the American Legion and VFW will follow. For those not able to attend, live webcasting will be available on our website at the time of his service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 127 S. Front Street, P.O. Box 590, Fremont, Ohio 43420, Birchard Public Library,423 Croghan St., Fremont, OH 43420, or to the Veterans Administration by visiting www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, Ohio, has had the honor of assisting the Schall family during this difficult time.
