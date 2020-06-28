Gary Dean Cunningham
Fremont - Gary Dean Cunningham, 84, of Fremont, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont. He was born the son of Ransom and Dora (Smith) Cunningham on July 15, 1935 in Fremont, Ohio. Gary graduated from Fremont Ross High School and pursued a lifelong career as a mechanic. He worked for Miller Pipeline, Fisher's Automotive and finally taught mechanics at Terra State Community College for several years. Gary was also a huge racing fan. He worked on the racecars at the Fremont Speedway and was also a part of the wrecker teams that would retrieve the damaged cars off the track. Gary was also a member of the Fremont Moose and Eagles.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lori (Garry) Roberts and Jeffrey Cunningham, sister, Karen Stang, brother, David Cunningham, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings; Rama Jean, Richard, Danny, Keith "Dutch", half-brother, Bob, and great-grandson, Ryder Lee.
Services will be held at a later date
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, Ohio, has had the honor of assisting the Cunningham family through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilot Dogs Inc., 625 West Town Street, Columbus, OH, 43215, or by visiting www.pilotdogs.org.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Fremont - Gary Dean Cunningham, 84, of Fremont, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont. He was born the son of Ransom and Dora (Smith) Cunningham on July 15, 1935 in Fremont, Ohio. Gary graduated from Fremont Ross High School and pursued a lifelong career as a mechanic. He worked for Miller Pipeline, Fisher's Automotive and finally taught mechanics at Terra State Community College for several years. Gary was also a huge racing fan. He worked on the racecars at the Fremont Speedway and was also a part of the wrecker teams that would retrieve the damaged cars off the track. Gary was also a member of the Fremont Moose and Eagles.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lori (Garry) Roberts and Jeffrey Cunningham, sister, Karen Stang, brother, David Cunningham, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings; Rama Jean, Richard, Danny, Keith "Dutch", half-brother, Bob, and great-grandson, Ryder Lee.
Services will be held at a later date
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, Ohio, has had the honor of assisting the Cunningham family through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilot Dogs Inc., 625 West Town Street, Columbus, OH, 43215, or by visiting www.pilotdogs.org.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.