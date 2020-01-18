|
Gary Edward Sours
Marion - Gary Edward Sours, age 72 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Gary entered into this world on December 9, 1947 to the late Edward and Patricia (Whiteman) Sours in Fremont, OH. On November 21, 1970, he married Sue Allen in Green Springs, OH.
Gary was a graduate of Green Springs High School and served our country in the United States Army, serving four tours of duty during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post #584. For many years, he worked for Signal Delivery as a dispatcher and retired after 6 years from the Whirlpool Corporation as an assembler. Gary was a family man and enjoyed every minute with his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He loved to quilt and embroider, and he was quick to critique Sue's work. He took great pride in supporting his grandchildren at their many sporting, musical and fair events. As an avid Ohio State, Notre Dame and Cleveland Indians fan, he enjoyed watching the games with Sue or the kids. He was quick to share a puzzle, tell a joke, create a special handshake with each grandchild, give advice, and label everyone with a special nickname. He also adored his favorite lap dog, Sophie. Gary will truly be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Patricia Sours.
Those who will cherish his memories include his wife of 49 years: Sue Sours of Marion, OH; his daughters: Amy (Bryan) Decker, Heidi (Jason) Mitchell, Sarah (Tim Tuttle) Myers and Amanda (Marty) Hill, Jr. all from Marion, OH; his grandchildren: Matt (Tori Carr) and Jake Myers, Alli (Chris) Ryle, Giz and Drew Decker, Zach (Kayli Long), Bryce and Kylie Mitchell, Mikayla and Madison Hill; his great grandchildren: Adalyn, Colson, Jase, Marrick and Elle. He was blessed to have had his favorite travel partners and brother and sister in life, Butch and Georgia Swartz. He is loved by his mother-in-law Fran Allen, and brothers and sisters-in-law, David, Donna, Mike, Mary and Noel.
Friends and family may join us to honor Gary's life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home and on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 South Prospect Street, Marion, OH. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Emanuel Lutheran Church and will conclude with a military service by the Marion Area Veterans Council. Burial will take place at the Marion Cemetery following the service. All are invited to share a meal following the service provided at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion or The Epilepsy Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020