Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory
425 E. State St
Fremont, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory
425 E. State St
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Bennett


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary L. Bennett Obituary
Gary L. Bennett

LINDSEY - Gary L. Bennett, 71, of Lindsey, OH passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. He was born on July 14, 1947 in Fremont, OH to Clifford and Hazel (Curlis) Bennett. He was a 1965 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received an associate degree from Tiffin University.

Gary married Cherie Hottinger on August 25, 1967 in Fremont and she survives. He worked as a utility process lead at Whirlpool Corporation for thirty years and retired in 2005.

Gary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lindsey, OH. He enjoyed spending time with his family and having get togethers, giving each grandchild a special nickname, nature walks and spending time at the lake.

Gary is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Cherie Bennett, Lindsey, OH; children, Jeff Bennett, Fremont, OH, Angela (Jim Croll) Graybill, Bellevue, OH; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jonathon Bennett.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:00 am until Noon, at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH

Services will follow visitation at Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Travis Montgomery officiating.

Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Rice Twp, OH at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 231 S. Maple St, Lindsey, OH 43442

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now