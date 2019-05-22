|
|
Gary L. Bennett
LINDSEY - Gary L. Bennett, 71, of Lindsey, OH passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. He was born on July 14, 1947 in Fremont, OH to Clifford and Hazel (Curlis) Bennett. He was a 1965 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received an associate degree from Tiffin University.
Gary married Cherie Hottinger on August 25, 1967 in Fremont and she survives. He worked as a utility process lead at Whirlpool Corporation for thirty years and retired in 2005.
Gary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lindsey, OH. He enjoyed spending time with his family and having get togethers, giving each grandchild a special nickname, nature walks and spending time at the lake.
Gary is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Cherie Bennett, Lindsey, OH; children, Jeff Bennett, Fremont, OH, Angela (Jim Croll) Graybill, Bellevue, OH; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jonathon Bennett.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:00 am until Noon, at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
Services will follow visitation at Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Travis Montgomery officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Rice Twp, OH at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 231 S. Maple St, Lindsey, OH 43442
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 22, 2019