Gary "Cookie" L. Cook
Fremont - Gary Lee Cook, known by many as "Cookie", of Fremont, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Fremont at the age of 76. He was born September 20, 1942 in Fremont, a son of the late George W. and Bertha M. (Keegan) Cook.
Cookie was a longtime member of the United States Trotting Association and the Ohio Harness Horseman Association. In addition to horses, he was also into late model cars, sprint car racing and loved playing cards. Cookie was a superintendent at Mosser Construction in Fremont, retiring after 31 years of service and was a member of the Toledo Carpenters Local. He enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years as an aviation mechanic. Cookie will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Cookie is survived by his son, Mark Hollenbach of Bowling Green; daughters, Tara Lynn Cook of Fremont and Shaun Marie St. Clair of Oak Harbor. He is the grandfather of 7 grandchildren, Brissa Rodriguez and Braylon Tompkins, both of Fremont, Davey Burkett, Allison Burkett, and Haley Ochs, all of Oak Harbor, Jordan and Alex Hollenbach, both of Bowling Green; 1 great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Ted Cook of Green Springs, OH; and sisters, Patricia (Cloyce) Stites of Fremont and Carol Drown of Tiffin. Cookie was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Cook; and grandparents, Frank and Hattie Cook, Fred and Betsy Keegan.
Friends and family may visit Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). The Hancock County Veteran's Memorial Squad will perform full military rites at conclusion of visitation. The family suggests sending donations in Cookie's memory to Seneca County Horseman's Association in care of Hufford Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 17, 2019