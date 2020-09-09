Genevieve "Jenny" A. Pence
Old Fort - Genevieve "Jenny" A. Pence, 94, of Old Fort, OH passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Elmwood Communities in Fremont, OH. She was born on January 24, 1926 in Green Springs, OH to John S. and Martha G. (Freeze) Willis. She was a 1944 graduate of Old Fort High School.
Jenny married Donald "Shorty" R. Pence on July 4, 1944 at Calvary Evangelical Church in Green Springs, OH and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2012. Jenny was a cook at Old Fort Schools and retired after many years of service.
Jenny was a member of Old Fort United Methodist Church. She was a member of 8 & 40 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 295. Jenny and her husband Don attended multiple American Legion conventions. She was a member of the Old Fort Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary known as "The Flames". She was also a Buckeye Girl's State recruiter.
Jenny and Don always supported their family and grandchildren, attending local and Ohio State Fairs to watch the kids showing Pence Farms Shropshire sheep and many of the school activities they participated in. Jenny was noted for her cake baking, her love of flowers and collecting cardinals. She was a wonderful mom and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Jenny is survived by her children, Michael R. Pence, Old Fort, Douglas A. (Carol) Pence, Tiffin, Betsy A. Pence and David S. (Rennia) Pence both of Fremont; grandchildren, Jay (Kara) Pence, Jaime Pence, Lindsay (Mike) Sooy, Tyler (Jessica) Pence, Lauren (Charlie) Emenhiser and Rachel Saionkowski; eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald "Shorty" R. Pence; siblings, Evelyn, Paul and John, Jr.
Visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Services and Burial are Private.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Old Fort United Methodist Church or Hospice of ProMedica Hospital.