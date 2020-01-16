|
Genevieve M. "Jean" Kowaleski
Fremont - Genevieve M. "Jean" Kowaleski, 92, of Fremont passed Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020 at Valley View Care Center. She was born July 4, 1927 in Cicero, IL the daughter of Joseph and Mary Zola. On May 30, 1950 she married John U. Kowaleski, he preceded her in death on October 26, 2006.
Jean worked at F.W. Woolworth's at the lunch counter and in the yarn department. Her hobbies included crochet, cards, Bingo and cooking Polish food.
Surviving her sons: Gary (Lou Ann) of Westerville, OH; David (Connie) of Bellevue, OH; Thomas J. (Barbara) of Sandusky, OH; grandchildren: Ryan, Ashley, Adam, Aaron, Elyse, Michael; great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Evelyn, Hayes, Nolan, Sadie and Nina; sister Barbara Summers of Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Stephen and brother Peter Zola .
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-7 P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. A Mass of Resurrection will take place at 10 A.M. Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH; Fr. Michael Roemmele will preside. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to: Heartland Hospice, Valley View Care Center, St. Joseph Church or Cleveland Metro Burn Unit.Those wishing to share a memory or condolence are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020