Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Clyde, OH
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Clyde, OH
Genevieve "Jenny" Wadsworth Obituary
Genevieve "Jenny" Wadsworth, 101, of Clyde, died at Stein in Sandusky on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Mrs. Wadsworth was born in Clyde on June 13, 1917 to Edward and Minnie (White) Debo. She graduated from Townsend High School in 1935.

Jenny was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Clyde. She had formerly belonged to the Unity Farm Women's Club; the American Kennel Club and the Townsend Grange.

On July 14, 1935, she married William F. Wadsworth. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2010.

She is survived by two sons, David Wadsworth of Clyde and Kevin (Mary Beth) Wadsworth of Huron. Thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren also survive. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Jan Wadsworth and Sharon Wadsworth both of Clyde and son-in-law, Mike Kramer of Clyde.

Mrs. Wadsworth was preceded in death by five of her children, Patrick; Dean; Theodore; Thomas Wadsworth and Kathleen Kramer. He sisters, Rosa Nell Perrin and Thelma Gundel and brother Keith and Theodore Debo.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9:15 am until the service at 10:30 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Clyde with the Rev. Sheryl Seitz officiating. Burial will be in Bakertown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 17, 2019
